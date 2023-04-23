Gausman, Guerrero, Varsho lead Jays to 5-1 win over Yanks

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Gausman struck out 11 in seven shutout innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Daulton Varsho hit back-to-back homers following an error by rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 5-1 on Sunday.

The Blue Jays won for the 12th time in 18 games and took two of three in the Bronx to hand New York its first series loss. The Yankees had won or split their first six series, their longest streak to start a season since 2003, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

New York had been 11-0 when facing a series loss and was the only major league team that hadn't dropped a series this year.

Gausman (2-2) bounced back nicely from allowing eight runs Monday in Houston and held the Yankees to three hits. He struck out every New York batter at least once except for DJ LeMahieu and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and got his second double-digit strikeout game this season.

Guerrero hit a two-run drive in the sixth off Clarke Schmidt (0-2) for his second homer of the series after reiterating before Friday’s opener he would not sign with the Yankees if he becomes a free agent. He has 15 career homers in 68 games against New York, and 12 homers in 34 games in the Bronx.

Danny Jansen added an RBI double in the seventh off reliever Michael King, and Toronto scored its final run on his grounder in the ninth when the Yankees could not turn a double play.

Anthony Rizzo homered in the ninth as the Yankees avoided being shut out for the first time this year.

Volpe was charged with his first career error with one out in the sixth. He moved slightly to his right at the edge of the infield dirt to field George Springer's grounder, but the ball hopped up off his glove and Volpe could not make the throw to first base.

After Schmidt got the second out on a force play at second, Guerrero lined an 0-1 pitch into the left-field seats. He did a little hop between second and third and hugged Bo Bichette after scoring.

Two pitches later, Varsho hit an 0-1 cutter into the second deck in right for his second homer with the Blue Jays.

Schmidt allowed three unearned runs and three hits in a career-high 5 2/3 innings. He struck out a career-best eight, walked one and lowered his ERA from 8.79 to 6.30.

Schmidt retired his first 14 hitters before Matt Chapman lined a double to right.

LeMahieu doubled to open the fifth after center fielder Kevin Kiermaier was unable to make a sliding catch. Gausman stranded LeMahieu by fanning Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza and Kyle Higashioka.

Adam Cimber allowed Rizzo's homer and two more hits before retiring Cabrera to end it.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: X-Rays on 2B Santiago Espinal came back negative and he has a bruised right wrist. Espinal was hit by a 98 mph fastball from Gerrit Cole in the second inning Saturday.

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón (forearm strain) had a CT scan on his back that came back clean, and he played catch.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Chris Bassitt (2-2, 5.40 ERA) opposes Chicago White Sox RHP Lance Lynn (0-2, 7.59) in the opener of a three-game series Monday in Toronto.

Yankees: Rookie RHP Jhonny Brito (2-1, 5.40), who allowed seven runs and got only two outs April 13 against the Twins, faces RHP Sonny Gray (2-0, 0.82) in the opener of a three-game series Monday in Minnesota.

