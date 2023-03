BIG RAPIDS – Fishing remains in a transitional period with some anglers looking for safe ice and others focusing on spring fishing when the opportunity arises.

Jerry Mondrella, a long-time Big Rapids ice fisherman in his late 80s, said late last week he had still been actively ice fishing.

“I’ve been going for bluegills,” he said. “I tried Townline Lake, Burgess Lake and Hillview Lake. I came home with 15 or 16. Every time I go, I get some. Your have to sort them.”

Ice conditions have been iffy, Mondrella said.

“You have to be careful when you get on,” he said. “If you’re on the sunny side you might have a problem. Where I go it has been in the shade and the sun doesn’t hit it as bad. With the sun, it starts melting away from the shore. Some lakes you can’t get on. You have to know what you’re doing.”

“Below Croton Dam, it’s starting to heat up the last couple of days on their steelhead run,” Tanner Havens, of Frank Sporting Goods, in Morley, said. “It’s only going to get better from here on out for the next few weeks. It’s kind of the beginning of it right now. They’re having a lot of success on that.

“Before the storm, it was kind of good. Hopefully since that’s gone through, it should start picking up. From what I’ve heard, that’s what’s been going on. They have been fishing up above Davis Bridge on 8 Mile Road, for perch as well. They’ve been having goods numbers up until a day or two ago. Then it stated to slow down from what I heard. It went from a lot of the females being in there to now where they’re catching some males, which means they’re getting toward the end of their spawn cycle.”

A spokesman at Captain Chuck’s in Ludington, said activity has been slow.

“Some people have headed up to Pere Marquette Lake since it opened up,” he said. “They’re trying for perch, but not a lot so far. Steelhead action is still pretty slow. Once they get some warmer weather, I would expect it to pick up.”