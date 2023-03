BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State University softball program has announced several schedule changes to the upcoming slate.

The Bulldogs' scheduled Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) opening twinbill this Saturday has been postponed to Monday (March 27) in University Center due to expected upcoming weather and field conditions. The game times remain slated for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. (ET) for games one and two, respectively.