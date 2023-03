EVART — It was a mixed season for the Evart Wildcats wrestling program in 2022-23.

Cole Hopkins once again came home state champion but the Wildcats fell just short of winning the conference title and regional title as a team. They finished the year 15-12 with a conference record of 5-1.

"We did not meet our team goals of being district and conference champions, however, we were very close," fifth-year head coach Ben Bryant said. "Pine River proved to be just a hair better than us and that kept us from accomplishing both of our goals."

Cole Hopkins was the star in his senior season for the Wildcats, winning his second straight state championship with a 48-0 record on the season. He won the state championship match by a score of 10-1. Hopkins finished the season with 32 pins and finished with a career record of 163-7. He ended his career with a 103-match winning streak.

Senior Riley Ransom finished with a record 27-11 in his final year for the Wildcats. Ransom finished fourth in the conference.

Senior Alex Burhans finished 42-9 on the season in the 285-pound class. He finished as the regional champion and placed seventh in the state tournament. Burhans had 31 pins on the season and finished second in the conference.

Junior Ethan Conk finished the season at 26-20, bouncing back from a 1-7 start to the season. Conk placed second in the conference and was a state qualifier.

Sophomore Joseph Kunin finished with a record of 24-15 and qualified for the regional tournament. He placed fourth in the conference.

"Obviously we will miss Cole, Riley, and Alex a ton. The success and leadership they provide will leave a large void in our program," Bryant said. "Wrestlers looking to fill in for them are Ethan Conk, Joseph Kunin, and Cole Staats. Those guys along with Jaxon Craven and Alannah Bentley will need to put in the work and time to take our program to the next level."