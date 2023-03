EVART – If there was an award for comeback wrestler of the year, Evart’s Ethan Conk would have to be heavily considered.

Bonk was one of three Wildcat qualifiers for the state finals but wasn’t able to get enough wins to qualify for All-State.

“Ethan had a couple of tough matches, but has great promise for next season,” Evart coach Ben Bryant said.

Conk was a 113-pound wrestler as a junior and finished with a 26-20 record.

“Ethan started the season a lowly 1-7, from there he made great adjustments mentally and in his physical output in practice,” Bryant said. “He was able to finish the season red hot and was a state qualifier. Ethan also placed second in our conference.”

Conk was in his second year of high school wrestling but has also seen action in youth wrestling in previous seasons.

He didn’t wrestle as a freshman but decided to come back as a sophomore.

“I’ve been wrestling for a long time and I wanted to take a break,” he said. “I wanted to get back into it. I was a little rusty. It was like my first year I felt like.”

Conk did have a winning record last year but wasn’t able to make it out of districts.

He placed second in districts and third in regionals.

“The difference was probably a year of maturity,” Conk said. “I was able to do things faster and do everything better.”

He was at 103 last year and 113 this year.

“A kid ranked third in our region, I wrestled him in conference and was going for first, but I lost to him,” Conk said. “At districts, I beat him.”

It was perhaps the sweetest win of the season for Conk.

“I was ready for him and pumped myself up,” Conk said, adding that neutral position is a strength for him but he wanted to improve on his work from the bottom.

Conk’s only sport is wrestling.

“It’s a lot harder than other sports and you need a tougher mindset,” he said.

Conk expects to do a lot of work on his wrestling during the offseason.

THE ETHAN CONK FILE

Favorite athlete: Jordan Burroughs (American wrestler)

Favorite food: Tacos

Favorite singer: Zach Bryan

Favorite activity outside of sports: Farming