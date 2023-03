REED CITY – Bowling and Cy Eichenberg were meant for each other.

He realized that in his senior season with Reed City’s new bowling program.

“I love bowling and I decided to bowl for the school,” Eichenberg said.

The reopening of the lanes in Evart gave Eichenberg and his teammates a chance to bowl at the new lanes. Prior to that, he bowled on his own at the Big Rapids Bowling Center.

He enjoyed several highlights this season.

“I bowled a 195 in a game,” Eichenberg said. “I was picking up my spares.”

But picking up his spares was an area in which he was striving for improvement.

Eichenberg was also able to pick up his strikes. But he worked on being consistent during his games.

“The key is to stay confident,” he said. “My average has improved about 30 pins (from the start of the season). It all comes from an amazing coach.”

Bowling is Eichenberg’s only sport.

“It’s a sport that caught my eye and I decided to do it,” he said.

But he plans on continuing it during the offseason.

“The team has been doing pretty good,” Eichenberg said, adding a win over Lakeview was a highlight.

It was a 23-7 win over Lakeview.

“Cy won both his matches and bowled a 154 and 137 for a 145.5 average,” Reed City coach Thomas Wheeler said after the match.

THE CY EICHENBERG FILE

Favorite food: Sloppy joes

Favorite subject in school: Math

Favorite TV show: The Flash

Favorite singer: Zach Bryan

Favorite vehicle: Chevy Silverado single cab

Favorite activity: Time with family