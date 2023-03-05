Davis leads Lakers past Warriors 113-105 in Curry's return

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 39 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Lakers held on for a 113-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday despite Stephen Curry's 27 points in his return to the lineup.
The Lakers led most of the game but a 3-pointer by Golden State's Anthony Lamb tied it at 91 with 5:37 remaining in the game. Los Angeles ran off seven straight points and would go up 103-95 before 3-pointers by Klay Thompson and Curry made it a two-point game with 1:46 remaining.