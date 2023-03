REED CITY – It’s been a typical preseason for Reed City’s baseball team with limited access to outdoors and high hopes for a strong season, especially as the weather gets warmer.

Reed City had a strong stretch the second half of the 2023 season with Central State Activities Association and Division 3 district championships.

Practices started on March 13 and Reed City will enter spring break on Friday.

The first games are scheduled to be on April 4 at home with Evart.

So far the Coyotes have ben indoors for the most part.

“We do go outside and throw around in the parking lot,” Eads said. “We make due with what we have and we do pretty well.”

The Coyotes especially started to find a groove the second half of the season, especially as they were able to get in more experience outdoors.

“We played really good ball late in the year,” Grannis said.

He indicated he has around 11 at the varsity level and 10 at the junior varsity level.

“We are very young,” Grannis said. “We have 10 at the JV level. Last year we didn’t have a JV team. We had 12 freshmen come out this year so it helps a lot. We didn’t have any cuts.”

Grannis said Barron Bowman, Xavier Allen and Max Hammond played summer ball.

“We tried getting a summer ball team going,” he said. “We played Manistee twice. That’s as far as we got.

“It’s hard to compete in the summer with the other sports. Football is king right now. Basketball is over baseball right now.”

Grannis indicated there would be practices over the break.,

“I have to talk to my coaching staff and figure out who we have and see what time we can get in,” he said.

Also the first week, Reed City is home with Gaylord and will play at Coldwater on April 8 in a tournament. The hope is the Coldwater tournament will provide better weather being in southern lower Michigan.

April was not a good month last year and Grannis is crossing his fingers this season.

“I remember we went over and played Manistee which was our second day outside,” Grannis said. “We shouldn’t have played. It was like 20 degrees and 40 miles per hour wind.”

The hope is the weather warms up very soon. Regardless, the Coyotes hope to be ready to go the first week of the season.