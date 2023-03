REED CITY – Noah Morgan succeeded in his goal for a wrestling conference championship this season and is now set to move into spring sports action.

Morgan recently finished his senior season of wrestling for Reed City. He was at 215 pounds and had a 14-8 record, was conference champ and a two-time all-league wrestler.

“Winning the conference was a pretty big deal for me,” he said.

It was a good season for Morgan although he missed some matches after getting injured early in the season. Late in the season, he was getting back to 100 percent.

Another goal of making it to regionals didn’t come to fruition. He had one win in the district but not enough to advance to the regional round.

The strength for Morgan this season “was working on feet and on upper body,” he said. “I need to work on my endurance.”

It was Morgan’s fourth year of varsity wrestling.

“This is the best team I’ve been on,” he said.

Baseball practices start on Monday, March 13, and Morgan will play a key role for a squad that won CSAA and district titles a year ago. He’s not planning on college sports so this will be his last official sports season.

He said football and baseball have been his best sports.