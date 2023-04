REED CITY – Carly Carlson entered this season with Reed City’s soccer team expected to be among the Coyotes’ top players.

She showed why on Thursday.

Carlson scored four goals for the Coyotes in a 6-3 nonleague win over Hart.

Alaina Hanson had one goal as did Christina Malackanich on a penalty kick. Kaylin Smoes and Abbey Pollaski had one assist apiece.

“The girls played well for the first game,” Reed City coach Andrea Moma said. “Carly did well, taking players on one-on-one and the veterans players did a great job helping the newer players learn.”

Carlson is a sophomore and played on the varsity as a freshman last year.

“Some of our highlights as a team last year was when we won a close game, worked together and talked,” Carlson said. “A big highlight for me was scoring a game-winning goal against Lakeview.”

Carlson is a forward for Reed City.

“As a forward your job is try to get open and try to get the goal or pass it off and help someone else score,” Carlson said.

Carlson also played basketball over the winter for the Coyotes.

“I got moved up to varsity this year,” Carlson said. “I thought I did pretty good on varsity. There were ups and downs but it was pretty good.”

Carlson also runs cross country and makes no secret which sport is No. 1.

“I love soccer,” she said. “I love the feel of the game. All-around it’s a beautiful game.”

She has played the sport 11 years.

Reed City is at Kent City on April 12.

“I think we are going to have a strong team,” Carlson said. “We are struggling with numbers but we are going to get more people and have a good atmosphere.”

“Carly does a great job winning balls up top and knowing when to pass or when to take opponents on one-on-one,” Moma said.

Carlson expects Big Rapids and Tri County to be among the best teams the Coyotes will play.

“The key to having success is trying to maintain possession for most of the game,” Carlson said.