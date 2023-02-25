Capitals beat Rangers to end skid, hand NY 4th straight loss

WASHINGTON (AP) — A game that had everything from highlight-reel goals and a fight to a potentially significant injury left one playoff-bound team searching for answers and gave a fading rival a glimmer of hope with plenty of regret about not turning things around sooner.
T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov each scored twice, Tom Wilson had a goal against the team he's ruffled the most during his NHL career and Washington Capitals beat the New York Rangers 6-3 on Saturday, snapping their six-game skid.