Reed City ends Big Rapids' team wrestling season
Local teams gear up for individual districts on Saturday
John Raffel, Sports Director
REED CITY – Big Rapids assistant wrestling coach Dan Sleeper knew Thursday’s Division 3 semifinal match against Reed City wasn’t going to be easy.
Because of short numbers, the Cardinals forfeited seven of the 14 matches and Reed City won four of the seven contested bouts for a 64-16 win to advance to the championship match.