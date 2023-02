MCBAIN – Evart’s girls basketball team stayed alive in the Highland Conference race with this league road win on Friday over McBain Northern Michigan Christian.

The Wildcats would beat the Comets 44-35. Evart is 12-2 in the league and 15-3 overall.

With two league games to play, Evart and McBain trail Lake City by a full game for first place. Lake City and McBain have a game coming up.

Ally Gray had 14 points, for Evart Kyrah Gray had 11 points and Emma Dyer and Ally Theunick had eight apiece.

It was 10-10 after the first quarter, but Evart trailed 23-12 at halftime and were behind 27-25 after the third. It was 19-8 Evart’s favor in the fourth quarter.

“We had some early foul trouble but played an excellent second half, and came back and were able to secure the win,” Evart coach Carrie Kunkle said.

Brooklyn Decker had five rebounds and seven steals, Theunick had seven steals, Kyrah Gray had three steals and three rebounds and Addy Gray was 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.

‘We are working hard preparing for district,” Kunkle said. “We’re looking forward to the next couple of weeks of ending strong and getting ready for the district.”

McBain 63, Pine River 15

LEROY – McBain (12-2, 15-4) enjoyed quarter leads of 14-8, 37-8 and 50-11 against Pine River (3-10, 5-14) on Friday.

Emma Tice had eight points for the Bucks.

“We had a bad run, especially in that second quarter,” Pine River coach Steffen Halvorson said. “We played well in the first quarter.”

Pine River is at Beal City on Tuesday.