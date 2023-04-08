AP PHOTOS: Masters crews make quick work of fallen pines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Augusta National crews made quick work disposing of the three towering pine trees that fell near the 17th tee late Friday afternoon during the second round of Masters, forcing postponement of play.

All that remained from the uprooted trees Saturday morning, some 18 hours later, was three separate 10-by-10 foot roped off areas and some small wood chips from where workers cut up the trees before hauling them away and filling the holes with dirt. Two of the areas were covered with green gravel and another with pine straw.