Anderson makes 30 saves, leads Sabres to 4-3 OT win vs. Sens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored 1:18 into overtime and Craig Anderson stopped 30 shots before announcing he is retiring at the end of the season as the Buffalo Sabres closed their home schedule with a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.
Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 47th goal, while Henri Jokiharju and Victor Olofsson also scored for Buffalo in a game between Atlantic Division rivals eliminated from playoff contention. By forcing overtime in rallying from a 3-2 deficit, the Sabres assured themselves of finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.