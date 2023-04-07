American League Team Statistics

Through April 7 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Toronto 254 33 74 14 0 5 29 .291 Chicago White Sox 258 32 74 20 0 6 32 .287 Tampa Bay 201 44 57 13 0 13 43 .284 Texas 196 36 52 7 0 9 34 .265 Boston 242 41 62 13 2 10 39 .256 Baltimore 205 34 52 13 0 11 33 .254 Cleveland 253 38 64 11 2 5 33 .253 Houston 238 34 59 7 0 7 32 .248 N.Y. Yankees 192 29 47 6 1 11 27 .245 L.A. Angels 206 33 50 8 0 7 33 .243 Minnesota 204 24 47 5 2 6 23 .230 Seattle 234 29 52 18 0 6 27 .222 Oakland 199 22 40 10 0 6 21 .201 Detroit 239 21 48 7 1 5 21 .201 Kansas City 216 17 36 7 1 5 17 .167 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Minnesota 4 2 52.0 34 16 58 1.90 Tampa Bay 6 0 54.0 40 15 51 2.00 N.Y. Yankees 4 2 54.0 45 12 72 2.33 L.A. Angels 4 2 52.0 42 18 53 3.12 Seattle 2 5 64.0 54 31 58 3.38 Texas 4 2 54.0 44 18 61 3.50 Kansas City 1 6 63.0 70 21 59 4.00 Houston 3 4 65.0 73 16 70 4.02 Cleveland 5 2 64.2 50 20 61 4.04 Toronto 4 3 60.0 65 21 56 4.80 Baltimore 3 3 51.2 53 12 48 5.40 Boston 3 4 63.0 67 31 62 5.57 Oakland 2 4 56.0 60 27 47 5.79 Detroit 2 5 61.0 64 26 43 6.20 Chicago White Sox 3 4 61.0 67 40 72 6.93