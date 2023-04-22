Alert: Wrexham earns promotion to English soccer's fourth tier under ownership of actor Ryan Reynolds

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Wrexham earns promotion to English soccer's fourth tier under ownership of actor Ryan Reynolds.
- Officer stops traffic to help mother duck, ducklings cross road
- Feds get first guilty plea in Michigan marijuana board probe
- CPKC railroad announces deal to handle Mexico shipments
- Feltner, Cron help Rockies snap 8-game skid, top Phils 5-0
- Battery plant VP denies links to Taliban, Afghanistan
- Reed City boys track team wins Newaygo Invitational
- Evart’s ethereal lights cut through the darkness
- Elon Musk says he'll create 'TruthGPT' to counter AI 'bias'