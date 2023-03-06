Alert: POLL ALERT: South Carolina's run atop AP Top 25 women's poll second longest ever; No. 2 Iowa has best ranking since '94

NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: South Carolina's run atop AP Top 25 women's poll second longest ever; No. 2 Iowa has best ranking since '94.
- Fatal shooting erupts at Georgia party with over 100 teens
- Evart sets up district title showdown with Lake City
- Reed City girls drop district game to Cadillac
- Plan for Wal-Mart by park advances
- Gerald and Marjorie Selbee, of Evart, celebrates 65 years
- HKO-WHL-Standings
- Soccer player in Ivory Coast dies after collapsing on field
- Heavy snow, wind cause traffic chaos in Balkan countries
Most Popular
- Reed City ended its regular season for boys basketball on an extremely impressive note on...
- Evart girls basketball fell to Lake City in the district title game on Friday, March 3.
- Cole Hopkins’ amazing wrestling career has come to a championship finish. The Evart senior put a...
- It was the most exciting moment of Bryson Hughes’ very impressive high school sports career....