Alert: POLL ALERT: South Carolina finishes wire-to-wire run at No. 1 in women's AP Top 25 for second straight year

NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: South Carolina finishes wire-to-wire run at No. 1 in women's AP Top 25 for second straight year.
- Biden insists banking system is safe after 2 bank collapses
- Murder charge filed in death in death of Indiana trooper
- No timetable for Ja Morant's return during 'healing process'
- Evart Main Street to host property redevelopment meeting
- Bangladesh building explosion kills at least 17; scores hurt
- UPDATE: Lake County deputies seek suspect in shooting
- Military veteran convicted of obstruction in Capitol riot
- Suicide of lawmaker's son in Poland unleashes grief, anger
Most Popular
- Reed City fired out to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter against Chippewa Hills and proceeded...
- Noah Morgan succeeded in his goal for a wrestling conference championship this season and is now...
- Fishing remains in a transitional period with some anglers looking for safe ice and others...
- With scoring leader Solomon Oraegbu back in the lineup, the Ferris State University men's...