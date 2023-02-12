Alert: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 for second Super Bowl victory in 4 years

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 for second Super Bowl victory in 4 years.
- New York Fashion Week: Prabal Gurung explores impermanence
- New Zealand city grinds to halt as deluge from cyclone looms
- 4 city inspectors slain at Mexico's Playa del Carmen resort
- NY Forecast
- South Carolina's Staley defends team after Auriemma comments
- Super Bowl ads use celebs, humor, lots of dogs
- EPA awards $1B to clean up 22 toxic waste sites nationwide
- PASTOR'S PEN: A blindness that can be restored
Most Popular
- Crossroads Recreation Connection, a 501(c)(3) based in Reed City, is dedicated to providing...
- He’s at 150 career wins, but Evart’s Cole Hopkins has a few more he would like to get in his high...
- Reed City freshman Morgan Hammond exploded for 23 points on Friday to lead Reed City to a Central...
- Evart girls basketball bounced back from a loss earlier in the week with a strong showing against...