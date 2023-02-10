Alert: New Mexico State has suspended its men's basketball program indefinitely

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State has suspended its men's basketball program indefinitely.
- Dog license rates to increase March 1 for Osceola County residents
- Osceola County man reflects on unique tip-up invention
- CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
- Menstrual questions cut from athletic forms amid criticism
- Turkish leader acknowledges 'shortcomings' in quake response
- Wall Street’s tough week eases at the end as stocks drift
- Band of Locals to bring back Labor Day Arts and Crafts Festival
- 8 Croatians plead not guilty to child trafficking in Zambia
Most Popular
- Crossroads Recreation Connection, a 501(c)(3) based in Reed City, is dedicated to providing...
- He’s at 150 career wins, but Evart’s Cole Hopkins has a few more he would like to get in his high...
- Reed City freshman Morgan Hammond exploded for 23 points on Friday to lead Reed City to a Central...
- Evart girls basketball bounced back from a loss earlier in the week with a strong showing against...