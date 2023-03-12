Alert: March Madness selection committee names Alabama as overall No. 1 seed for men's NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — March Madness selection committee names Alabama as overall No. 1 seed for men's NCAA Tournament.
- Boston council passes proposal aimed at tackling rising rent
- No timetable for Ja Morant's return during 'healing process'
- Oscars 2023 live updates: Latest news from carpet, show
- Zelenskyy vows not to retreat from Ukrainian city of Bakhmut
- Murder charge filed in death in death of Indiana trooper
- Morant sidelined as NBA investigates gun, strip club video
- PASTOR'S PEN: The Lord is my shepherd
- Ferris men open NCAA tournament victorious
