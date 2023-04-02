Alert: Kim Mulkey, LSU beat Caitlin Clark, Iowa 102-85 in national championship game for 1st basketball title in school history

DALLAS (AP) — Kim Mulkey, LSU beat Caitlin Clark, Iowa 102-85 in national championship game for 1st basketball title in school history.
- TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
- Evart couple to reopen bowling alley
- UK seeks to contact 3 British men detained in Afghanistan
- Review: Charming 'Rye Lane' is a rom-com to celebrate
- Suit tossed in active shooter drill woman believed was real
- Grains mixed, Livestock higher
- Police shoot suspected intruder at Ford plant
- Alert: Police identify victims of Nashville grade school shooting as...