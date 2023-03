EVART – She’s coming off an outstanding winter sports season and Evart senior Addy Gray is ready for another.

Gray led Evart to a 19-4 basketball season which ended in the district finals against Lake City.

Her coach, Carrie Kunkle, said Gray, who is working out currently with her softball team, is planning on playing basketball and softball at Mid Michigan Community College in Mount Pleasant.

A senior, three-sport athlete, Gray plays volleyball, basketball and softball. She pitched her softball team into the 2022 Division 3 title game which the Wildcats lost in extra innings.

For basketball, she made the 1,000 point club at Evart High School, and the 100, 3-point shots made club at the school.

Gray was a team captain and averaged 14.8 points per game while totaling 27 assists and 84 rebounds.

A 42-40 early-season win over Lake City, which eventually lifted to Evart to ratings as high as fourth in the state by the Associated Press, was among the highlights.

“Knowing we beat Lake City one time, we feel we have the confidence to do it again,” Gray said prior to the district title game against the Trojans, adding in the first game, “we had good help defense. We worked well together. We communicated. We hit our shots.”

The Wildcats lost to the Trojans in the district title game but still ended with an impressive season.

As a freshman, Gray averaged 15.0 points per game, as a sophomore16.4 points and as a junior 14.6 points.

“She has led Evart this year as a team captain, point guard, leading scorer, and vocal leader,” Kunkle said. “She is a wonderful young lady on and off the court and leads by example. She is kind, thoughtful and a role model for our young girls. Everyone loves Addy.”