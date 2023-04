This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

EVART – Addy Gray fired a no-hitter and the state’s No. 2-ranked Division 3 softball team, Evart (3-0) swept Hart 15-0 and 17-6 at home on Thursday.

Gray had six strikeouts.

Kyrah Gray had a single, double and home run and three RBIs while Ally Theunick had two singles and one run scored. Kylynn Thompson had two singles, one RBI one run scored, Maddy Tiedt had two hits including a home run and three RBIs. Riley Brigham had a single and a run scored. Brooklynn Decker added a triple, two RBIs and three runs. Kate Gostlin had a single and RBI. Addy Gray had a single and two RBIs.

Gostlin had a double, home run and three RBIs in the second game. Addy Gray had two singles, a double and four RBIs; Kyrah Gray had a single, two doubles and one RBI. Kiera Elder had a single, double and two RBIs. Theunick had a triple and home run and two RBIs. Maddy Tiedt had a single and home run and two RBIs. Decker had a single and two RBIs. Thompson and Jojo Tiedt both had singles.

Gray pitched four innings and struck out six batters. Addy Gray also pitched an inning.

BASEBALL

Evart 6, Hart 5

Evart 10, Hart 2

EVART – Evart’s winning pitcher was Michael Lodholtz in the first game who came in relief when it was a 5-5 game. He pitched one inning.

Logan Witbeck was the starter and went four innings, allowing three walks and three hits and had eight strikeouts.

“He pitched well but he was getting around that 70-pitch mark and I decided to pull him,” Evart coach Josh Johnson said.

Leading hitters included Sean Jackson, who had four hits with two doubles, a triple and a single, plus an RBI. Riley Ransom, Lodholtz, Lucas Johnson and Jake Ladd had singles. JJ Morgan and Preston Wallace added doubles. Ladd and Wallace also had RBIs.

In the eight-run second game, which went five innings, Ransom was the winning pitcher. He went five innings, giving up two hits and five runs and struck out eight.

Johnson had two singles and an RBI, Lodholtz had two doubles and three RBIs, Ladd had a single, and Wallace a double and two RBIs. Witbeck had an RBI.

Evart opened the season on Tuesday with 3-1 loss to Reed City.

“it was nice for our guys to gain some confidence at the plate,” Johnson said. “We were coming out of Reed City and didn’t feel real good with our hitting. It felt good to see the guys have smile on their faces after hitting the ball. That for sure was a positive.”

Evart is home on Monday against Traverse City St. Francis.