This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





NEW YORK (AP) — Alexander Zverev, the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up, will miss the tournament this year while recovering from surgery on his right ankle.

Zverev tore ligaments in the ankle during his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June, and the No. 2-ranked player withdrew from the U.S. Open on Monday.