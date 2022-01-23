Young scores 30, Hawks hammer cold-shooting Hornets 113-91

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 30 points and tied a season-high with eight 3-pointers, and the streaky Atlanta Hawks defeated the cold-shooting Charlotte Hornets 113-91 on Sunday night for their fourth straight win.

De’Andre Hunter chipped in with 20 points for the Hawks, who led by 27 in the fourth quarter.

Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball each finished with 19 points for the Hornets, who missed their first 19 3-point attempts and shot an abysmal 11.1% (4 of 36) from beyond the arc. Ball and Terry Rozier were a combined 0 for 14 from long distance as Charlotte had its three-game win streak snapped.

The Hawks (21-25) built a 55-44 lead at halftime after holding the Hornets to 0-for-16 shooting from deep in the first half.

The Hornets would miss three more 3s to start the second half, and frustrations began to boil over midway through the third quarter when Ball had the ball stolen in the front court and was charged with a flagrant foul for swiping at a Hawks player.

After the play was reviewed and players returned to the court, Ball complained to official about the call and was given with a technical foul.

The Hawks used the momentum change to stretch their lead to 22.

P.J. Washington finally ended Charlotte's long-range drought when he knocked down a 3 with 5:38 left in the third quarter and quickly followed with a second. But Charlotte couldn't build on the moment and the Hawks extended their lead to 27 in the fourth quarter behind Young, who finished 8 of 15 from beyond the arc.

There was a scary moment with 4:18 remaining when Hunter attacked from the baseline and was fouled in the air by Kelly Oubre Jr. and landed hard on the floor. Oubre was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game. Hunter appeared to be injured at first, remaining on the court for more than a minute but eventually got up and stayed in the game.

TIP INS

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic sat out with knee soreness. ... The Hawks outrebounded the Hornets 54-45.

Hornets: Gordon Hayward was downgraded to out before the game with what the team called “right foot discomfort.” ... Charlotte had 16 turnovers leading to 17 Atlanta points. ... Oubre was 1 of 9 on 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Kings on Wednesday night.

Hornets: At Raptors on Tuesday night.

