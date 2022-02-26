Young regroups with 41 points as Hawks top Raptors, 127-100

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young returned to his All-Star form by scoring 41 points and the Atlanta Hawks rode a dominant third quarter to a 127-100 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.

Young was 17 of 24 from the field, 6 of 6 from the line and had 11 assists in his strong bounce-back game. He shot only 3 of 17 in Atlanta's 112-108 loss at Chicago on Thursday night, his first game after starting in the All-Star Game.

Young rebounded by making his first four shots against the Raptors in his fifth game of the season scoring more than 40 points. He set a career high with 56 points at Portland on Jan. 3.

Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 24 points and nine assists after being listed as questionable with right knee soreness. Precious Achiuwa added a season-high 21 points.

Onyeka Okongwu matched his season high with 17 points for Atlanta, which pulled away by outscoring Toronto 38-16 in the decisive third period.

The teams traded dramatic runs in the first half.

The Raptors enjoyed the first hot streak, scoring 13 unanswered points for a 27-22 lead. Achiuwa started the run with a 3-pointer and capped the streak with a jam.

Toronto stretched the advantage to 45-33 early in the second period before the Hawks took command with an 18-0 run to lead 51-45.

After leading 66-58 at halftime, the Hawks pulled away with another long run, scoring 16 straight points early in the third period for an 89-62 lead.

The Raptors faced an ugly deficit for the second consecutive night. After trailing by 41 points in Friday night's 125-94 loss at Charlotte, the Raptors trailed by 32 points, at 102-70, late in the third period against the Hawks.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Pascal Siakam had 14 points and 10 rebounds. ... Coach Nick Nurse said VanVleet had renewed soreness in his knee on Saturday morning after scoring eight points in 29 minutes at Charlotte on Friday night. ... F OG Anunoby missed his second consecutive game with a fractured right ring finger. Nurse said Onunoby is scheduled to see a specialist on Monday.

Hawks: F John Collins (strained right foot) missed his fifth consecutive game. Coach Nate McMillan said Collins “did some shooting and a little running” on Saturday morning and will be checked on Sunday to see how the foot responds. ... G Lou Williams (left hip discomfort) was held out after playing 12 minutes in Thursday night's loss at Chicago. ... F De’Andre Hunter had 14 points after missing the second half against Chicago because of an illness.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit Brooklyn on Monday night.

Hawks: Visit Boston on Tuesday night.

___

