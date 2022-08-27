Yelich, Woodruff spark Brewers to 7-0 victory over Cubs
STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich went 4 of 5 with a three-run homer, Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 7-0 on Saturday night.
After Woodruff and Chicago’s Drew Smyly kept the game scoreless through six innings, the Brewers broke through in the bottom of the seventh with four runs off reliever Rowan Wick (4-7).