Yanks' Cortes says Kaat apologized for offensive nickname

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes says Minnesota Twins broadcaster Jim Kaat reached out and apologized after referring to New York's breakout pitching star as “Nestor the Molester” during a broadcast Thursday night.
“Jim Kaat has spent an entire lifetime in this game we love," Cortes tweeted Friday. "He reached out to me and apologized for his remark last night, but he didn't need to. We all make mistakes and feel 100% there was no malice intended. I plan on lifting him up with this tweet and I hope others do too. No sweat here Jim!”