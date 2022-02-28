Yankees hire Hensley Meulens as assistant hitting coach

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have hired Hensley Meulens as assistant hitting coach after the crosstown Mets poached Eric Chávez from the same position last month.

The Yankees announced the hiring Monday night. Meulens played for the franchise from 1989-93 at the start of a seven-year major league career, then won three World Series titles over 10 seasons as a bench coach and hitting coach for the San Francisco Giants. His most recent big league job was as bench coach for the Mets in 2020.