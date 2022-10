This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino has not allowed a hit and has faced the minimum 18 batters through six innings against the Texas Rangers in the same game that his slugging teammate Aaron Judge is looking for his 62nd homer.

Severino made only his third start since missing two months with a right lat strain.