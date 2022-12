REED CITY—Reed City boys basketball had a successful night behind the legs and arm of Xavier Allen.

Reed City advanced to 2-1 on the year with a win over conference foe Grant on Friday night. The Coyotes led the entire game and won 53-43 behind a strong performance by Allen, who led the team in scoring and assists on the night.

"The first half our defense is what we thought it would be. A couple offensive rebounds that we gave up but the intensity was there," Head coach Brennan Walsh said. "In the second half give them credit for moving the ball a little better and knocking shots down. But our legs still aren't there. So I feel like that is the difference between our first half and our second half just the energy level is not quite there where we need it to be."

Reed City boys shot out to a lead in the first half behind the strong play by Xavier Allen, working well both near the rim as a scorer and leading the team in assists, consistently opening up scoring lanes via his passing for his teammates. With strong play by Allen, the Coyotes were able to shoot out to a 29-14 halftime lead.

"I just feel good about it every time," Allen said regarding his passing. "So and I got guys who catch it and they finish it off so it works well."

Allen and the Coyotes weren’t done either, as they continued playing efficient on offense into the third quarter, where they maintained a 15-point lead until late into the quarter. After a short run in the third for Grant, the score was 44-30.

The Coyotes would see their lead dwindle in the fourth quarter though, eventually only holding onto a 48-43 lead, but the defense would lock down and the Coyotes would hit free throws to win 53-43.

"We just keep the calm, cool and collective mentality. You want to stay calm and big situations, the crowds are loud," Allen said. "I mean, they were running all over the place, credit to them. We just stuck with it. We knocked out a couple of free throws at the end as a team and sealed the deal."

Allen led the Coyotes in scoring on the evening with 23 points. Senior Teddy Szymanski was second in scoring with nine points, Aiden Storz finished with eight points on the night.

The Coyotes will face McBain on Monday.