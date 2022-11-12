Wyoming 14, Colorado St. 13

Wyoming 0 7 0 7 \u2014 14 Colorado St. 7 3 0 3 \u2014 13 First Quarter CSU_Horton 72 punt return (Boyle kick), 12:48. Second Quarter CSU_FG Boyle 40, 14:10. WYO_Clemons 14 run (Hoyland kick), :34. Fourth Quarter CSU_FG Boyle 23, 12:55. WYO_A.Brown 32 pass from Clemons (Hoyland kick), 10:47. ___ WYO CSU First downs 12 18 Total Net Yards 236 371 Rushes-yards 37-142 33-121 Passing 94 250 Punt Returns 1-1 3-89 Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-10 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 9-15-1 18-26-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-13 5-27 Punts 6-48.0 3-47.333 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 5-40 3-35 Time of Possession 29:19 30:41 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Wyoming, Swen 16-73, Clemons 5-32, James 6-24, McNeely 6-21, Pelissier 1-1, Peasley 3-(minus 9). Colorado St., Morrow 22-104, Millen 11-17. PASSING_Wyoming, Clemons 7-11-0-90, Peasley 2-4-1-4. Colorado St., Millen 18-26-1-250. RECEIVING_Wyoming, Christensen 4-32, Swen 2-4, A.Brown 1-32, Cobbs 1-18, Welch 1-8. Colorado St., Horton 8-168, Ross-Simmons 4-47, L.Brown 2-7, Montini 1-20, Arkin 1-4, Morrow 1-2, Thomas 1-2. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Wyoming, Hoyland 37. Colorado St., Boyle 40.