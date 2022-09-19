Wright wins 19th, Riley and Rosario homer, Braves beat Nats
GEORGE HENRY, AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright won his major league-leading 19th game, Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario homered and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Monday night.
The defending World Series champions won their ninth straight home game to improve to 92-55. Atlanta began the day one game behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.