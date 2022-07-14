Wright ties majors wins lead as Braves defeat Nationals, 5-4
PATRICK STEVENS, Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Wright earned his 11th victory to tie the major league lead, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-4 Thursday in the opener of a four-game series.
Michael Harris II, Matt Olson and Dansby Swanson homered for Atlanta, which has won five of its last seven. The Braves improved to 8-2 against the Nationals this season.