CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Williamson matched his season high with 20 points as Loyola Chicago extended its winning streak to seven games, beating Bradley 78-71 in overtime on Saturday.

Williamson, who shot 9 for 11 from the foul line, scored all Loyola's points — including nine in the final 58 seconds — as the Ramblers closed the game with a 10-3 spurt.