Whitmore, Whitehead lead East over West in McDonald's game

CHICAGO (AP) — Villanova-bound Cam Whitmore scored 19 points, future Duke Blue Devil Dariq Whitehead added 13 points, and the East beat the West 105-81 at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday night.
The showcase event that has shined a light on greats including Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James made its return after being canceled the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. The current crop showed why they are the best high school players in the country, whether they were throwing down vicious dunks or making acrobatic layups.