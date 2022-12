EVART – Marcel White is preparing for Evart’s boys basketball season but will relish the recently completed Wildcat football season for a long time.

White, a senior was a wide receiver and defensive back for the Wildcats who were district champs and lost narrowly to Iron Mountain in the regional title game. He was a Michigan High School Football Coaches Association All Region and first-team all-conference choice.

“He had 723 yards receiving and nine touchdowns,” coach Pat Craven said. “He has been double covered for portions of most games this season. Defensively, he has 51 tackles and three interceptions. Teams have struggled to throw the ball in his direction all season long.”

His younger brother is Dakobe, a junior, who was also all-conference and all-region. They displayed a brotherly one-two punch.

“We played together our whole life except for my freshman year,” Marcel said.

As a wide receiver, his strength “is my speed and my ability to go get the ball,” White said, adding his strength as a defensive back, “I feel like I read routes very well and am very aggressive against the receivers.”

When it come to comparing Marcel and Dakobe White, “our whole lives we were different, but I feel in high school, we’ve grown to be the same athlete,” Marcel said.

Marcel has played football his entire life and was on the Wildcat varsity his third year. He said it was the best Evart team he played for.

There were many memorable moments for Marcel this season including an 85-yard touchdown pass against Lake City.

“I remember getting my normal read call and the corner was playing an outside shade so I ran a post and got the touchdown,” White said, adding compared to last year, he improved “a lot in my route running and in tackling.”

White recalls lifting all summer and worked in a lot of 7-on-7 passing camps to get ready for 2022.

White also plays basketball and baseball, and runs track. Football and basketball are his two favorites.

THE MARCEL WHITE FILE

Favorite athlete: Ja’Marr Chase

Favorite subject in school: Gym

Favorite food: Cereal or chicken

Favorite TV show: Stranger Things

Favorite movie: Lion King

Favorite singer: Drake

Favorite activity outside of sports: Video games