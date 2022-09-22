Wesneski has immaculate inning, pitches Cubs over Bucs 3-2
JOHN PERROTTO, Associated Press
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Hayden Wesneski had an immaculate inning in his second major league start to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 3-2 victory over the skidding Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night.
Wesneski (2-1) gave up two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings while striking out six and walking two in sending Pittsburgh to its seventh straight loss. It was his fourth appearance in the majors.