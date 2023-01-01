Wentz throws 3 INTs, Commanders blown out 24-10 by Browns

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Carson Wentz threw three interceptions after getting the starting quarterback job back, defensive miscues added up and the Washington Commanders ' playoff hopes took a major hit with a 24-10 loss Sunday to the Cleveland Browns.
Wentz was 16 of 28 for 143 yards, and the offense gained just 261 — 96 on Washington's only touchdown drive — not exactly the spark coach Ron Rivera was hoping for when he made the QB change. Fans making up the sparse crowd booed and chanted early on for Taylor Heinicke multiple times after Wentz missed open receivers or lobbed the ball into the hands of a Cleveland defender.