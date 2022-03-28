Well-traveled Eric Thames hoping to win spot on Athletics

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — They call him “Big Boy” in the Oakland A’s clubhouse, a nod to the bulging biceps, triceps and pectoral muscles that launched 124 home runs in the Korean Baseball Organization and 72 more for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Whether the power generated from Eric Thames’ 5-foot-11, 235-pound frame can still produce runs is the latest question for the 35-year-old, who has played in Canada, Venezuela, Japan, South Korea, six MLB organizations, Pepperdine University and two community colleges since starring at shortstop at Bellarmine College Prep in San Jose, California.