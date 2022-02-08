Weddle gives Rams spark after returning from retirement

As the coach of his son's 12-and-under Pop Warner team in the San Diego area, Eric Weddle had a message for the young players to not take the opportunity to win a championship for granted.
“I just reminded them that I played 20 something years straight of tackle football, organized football at every level and never won a championship," he said Monday. “If we did it, which we did, you will always have that memory, no matter how long you play, that this group of guys won a championship. It’s very special when you think about it because it doesn’t happen often."