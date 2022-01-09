Washington beats Giants on Gibson TD run, McCain's 2 INTs TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer Jan. 9, 2022 Updated: Jan. 9, 2022 6:31 p.m.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After a final month marred by COVID-19 issues, a fight on the field, a tragic automobile accident involving a passenger in a car driven by a fellow player and a losing streak, the Washington Football Team had something to feel good about after its last game.
Antonio Gibson ran for a career-high 146 yards, scored a touchdown and capped his first 1,000-yard rushing season by leading Washington to a 22-7 victory over New York on Sunday in what might have been Dave Gettleman's final game as the Giants' general manager.