Wake Forest dominates Pitt from the jump in 91-75 win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored nine of his 18 points in a little more than the first five minutes and Wake Forest went largely unchallenged in its 91-75 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

The Demon Deacons (18-5, 8-4 ACC) bounced back in strong fashion following their 94-72 loss at Syracuse on Jan. 29. Wake Forest has won seven of its last nine games.