Voracek scores in OT, Blue Jackets rally to beat Sabres 4-3 JONAH BRONSTEIN, Associated Press Feb. 10, 2022 Updated: Feb. 10, 2022 9:53 p.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jakub Voracek scored 16 seconds into overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a comeback 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.
Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jack Roslovic and Brendan Gaunce also had goals for the Blue Jackets, who won for the fourth time in five games and second straight on a five-game road trip following Tuesday’s 5-4 comeback win at Washington. Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves.
