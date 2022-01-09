Vikings beat Bears 31-17; futures uncertain for Nagy, Zimmer DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Pro Football Writer Jan. 9, 2022 Updated: Jan. 9, 2022 7:38 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer had no interest in reflection, still stung by several narrow losses in his eighth year that kept his team out of the playoffs and rendered irrelevant this season-ending win over Chicago.
Down the hall, Bears coach Matt Nagy was more introspective in defeat. With both of them in danger of being fired, though, the conclusion was the same. The decision isn't theirs, and the record doesn't lie.