Urias wins his 8th straight decision, Dodgers top Giants 3-0 JOE STIGLICH, Associated Press Aug. 4, 2022 Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 1:11 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Julio Urias won his eighth consecutive decision and Miguel Vargas drove in two runs in his major league debut as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 3-0 on Wednesday night.
Urias (11-6) threw six scoreless innings, struck out six and didn’t issue a walk. The Dodgers -- who wore patches on their gray jerseys to honor Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully, who died Tuesday -- won their fourth in a row and for the seventh time in eight games.