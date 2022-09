EVART – It was another big night for the undefeated Evart Wildcats who improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Highland Conference with a 61-18 football win over arch-rival Pine River on Friday.

It was 14-6, Evart after the first quarter, 38-6 at halftime and 58-12 after three quarters.

For Evart, Cole Hopkins had 12 carries for 149 yards and one touchdown, Jake Ladd had four carries for 26 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Preston Wallace was 9-of-16 for 193 yards and four touchdowns. Dakobe White had five catches for 156 yards and three scores plus a kickoff return for a touchdown, and Marcel White had a 15-yard score.

Defensively, Jordan Wicke had eight tackles. Jaxson Craven and Hopkins had seven tackles apiece. Marcel White had an interception. Josiah Beard had two sacks. Alex Burhans had a blocked punt. Wicke kicked field goals of 27 and 34 yards and was 7-of-8 in extra points.

“The kids played really well offensively,” Craven said. “We were really efficient. We cleaned up some of our silly penalties from previous weeks. We played sharp on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively the kids tackles well and played much better. We dominated the line of scrimmage.”

Evart is 2-0 in the Highland and tied with Beal City and Lake City for first place The Wildcats are 3-0 overall and play at Manton next Friday. Pine River is 0-2 and 0-3 and plays at Roscommon on Friday.

Newaygo 20, Morley Stanwood 0

MORLEY – In a nonleague game on Friday, Newaygo (1-2) prevailed over Morley Stanwood 0-3). The Mohawks will play home with Lakeview on Friday.

“The kids played hard,” Morley Stanwood coach Art Campione said. “It wasn’t our night tonight.”