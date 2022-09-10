Uiagalelei leads No. 5 Clemson to 35-12 victory over Furman PETE IACOBELLI, AP Sports Writer Sep. 10, 2022 Updated: Sep. 10, 2022 9:53 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Jabriel Robinson (90) pumps up the crowd before an NCAA college football game against the Furman Paladins in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Furman Paladins quarterback Tyler Huff (6) drops back to pass in the first quarter during an NCAA college football game against the Clemson Tigers in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney looks on during warm ups before an NCAA college football game against the Furman Paladins in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Furman Paladins safety Hugh Ryan (6) tackles Clemson Tigers wide receiver Joseph Ngata in the first quarter during an NCAA college football game in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Clemson Tigers wide receiver Joseph Ngata (10) celebrates with running back Will Shipley (1) after a touchdown by Shipley in the first quarter during an NCAA college football game against the Furman Paladins in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro pulls off the helmet of Furman Paladins quarterback Tyler Huff (6) in the first quarter during an NCAA college football game in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Jacob Kupferman/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns, Will Shipley ran for two scores and No. 5 Clemson moved to 37-0 against FCS opponents with a 35-12 victory over Furman on Saturday.
It was a satisfying showing for Uiagalelei, who's been dogged by questions whether he can lead the Tigers back to championship form.
Written By
PETE IACOBELLI